Air Force to hold public scoping meetings for proposed space surveillance project at Haleakalā, Maui

AMOS STAR Facility proposed build-out near the MSSC on Haleakalā. PC: courtesy EISPN

The Department of the Air Force issued a notice of intent April 22 to prepare an environmental impact statement to assess potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts associated with a proposed project near the site of the Maui Space Surveillance Complex.

The proposed facility would consist of up to seven telescopes enclosed in domes that would be constructed on a developed site adjacent to the Haleakalā Observatory. on FAA-managed land.

The Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site Small Telescope Advanced Research (AMOS STAR) facility is a proposed space surveillance project designed to provide precise and timely data to address rising threats and increasing dependence on space-based systems.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The EIS is required by the National Environmental Policy Act. The project proponent is the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, a blended asset unit with assigned personnel from the US Space Force Space Operations Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory. The 15 SPSS provides space domain awareness, a vital part of space flight safety that makes GPS, internet banking, satellite TV and myriad other aspects of everyday life possible, according to the Air Force.

A public scoping period of 45 days will be active until June 7, during which members of the public and local community can provide written input regarding potential alternatives, information on resources to be considered, and the environmental analysis relevant to the AMOS STAR project. While comments will be accepted at any time during the environmental impact analysis process, to ensure input is considered in advance of the draft EIS, public comments are requested within the 45-day scoping period.

The DAF also invites members of the public to attend one or more of three scoping meetings from 6-9 p.m. at the following times and community center locations:

May 13 in Kahului

May 14 in Pukalani

May 15 in Kīhei

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Notice of Availability of the draft EIS is anticipated to be published in early 2025; the NOA of the final EIS is anticipated in early 2026.

To learn more about the EIS process and scoping meeting information, visit https://www.amosstareis.com/.