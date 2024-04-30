CLEAR biometric kiosks launch today at Kahului Airport; expected to generate $2.1M in local economic impact

CLEAR launch at Kahului Airport. PC: C. Bergson (4.30.24)

CLEAR, a secure identity company, launched its signature biometric ID verification technology at Maui’s Kahului Airport today. The kiosks are designed to streamline the airport’s security screening experience. CLEAR’s launch at OGG is expected to create 33 jobs and generate approximately $2.1 million annually in local economic impact, according to a company announcement.

Today’s launch represents continued growth in CLEAR’s national footprint, where it serves a total of 57 airports with its opt-in CLEAR Plus membership and over 20 million members. Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

“The addition of CLEAR to our airport system, starting with Kahului Airport, will provide frequent travelers with an option to help make the security screening experience faster and more efficient,” said Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

CLEAR expects to also launch its signature identity verification technology at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in the coming weeks.

“CLEAR is thrilled to be in Maui and bring frictionless, predictable travel to Maui residents. In addition to bringing jobs and investment to the Island, we are proud to continue our support of rebuilding efforts through the Hawai’i Community Foundation,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.

In addition, CLEAR rolled out a strategic collaboration with Hawaiian Airlines to offer its HawaiianMiles members discounted CLEAR Plus membership.

Starting today, HawaiianMiles members will receive preferential pricing on an annual CLEAR Plus membership, allowing them to move faster through security at OGG and 56 other airports nationwide. Hawaiian Airlines and CLEAR are offering Pualani Platinum, Pualani Gold, and Premier Club members a preferred membership rate of $149, and HawaiianMiles members a preferred rate of $179. Pualani Platinum members who have flown over 75,000 flight miles will receive a complimentary annual CLEAR Plus membership. CLEAR already operates its signature CLEAR Plus identity verification lanes in 13 of Hawaiian Airlines’ 15 North American destinations.

“As Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier, we are pleased to partner with CLEAR to offer our loyal members preferential CLEAR Plus pricing to make their travel on Hawaiian Airlines even more effortless,” said Bryan Kapeckas, managing director of loyalty and travel products at Hawaiian Airlines in a news release.

“CLEAR is obsessed with the customer experience and excited to bring HawaiianMiles Members the predictability of CLEAR Plus,” said Kyle McLaughlin EVP of Aviation at CLEAR.

Those who opt-in to CLEAR Plus can add up to three family members or friends to their account for $99 each. Family members under 18 years old can always join members in the CLEAR lane for free.