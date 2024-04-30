Maui News

Maui Live Fire Training scheduled May 1-30

April 30, 2024, 6:40 AM HST
Updated April 30, 7:20 AM
Wildfire training. File PC: Maui Fire Department (9.27.22)

The Maui Fire Department will be conducting wildland live fire training, May 1-30 (weekends excluded) as part of our ongoing incumbent training program. This training will be conducted in Waikapū, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation. Smoke associated with this training will be visible between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

MFD will have the following personnel on site to ensure safety and fire containment throughout this critical training:

  • Three water tankers
  • A relief engine
  • Five specially qualified wildland training personnel
  • A dedicated, specially-trained safety officer
  • Two on-duty companies training with their apparatus

Should weather conditions fall outside parameters for safe burning, the training will be postponed until more favorable conditions are assured.

