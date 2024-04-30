May is Wildfire Preparedness Month: Simple tasks to help mitigate wildfire risk

Maui community of Lahaina burned by Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire. PC: State Farm

Last year, over 56,000 wildfires burned 2.6 million acres, destroying over 4,300 home and commercial structures across the United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. None were as catastrophic as the Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8, 2023, which included over 2,300 residences destroyed on Maui.

“Spanning from Hawai’i to Florida and up to New England, wildfires are an unpredictable phenomenon that can happen anytime, anywhere. The best way to protect yourself from loss related to a wildfire is to prepare ahead of the unexpected,” according to State Farm, which released a list of simple projects to help mitigate loss from a wildfire.

Create a 5-foot non-combustible barrier between your home and any vegetation on your property. Trim overhanging trees, branches and other foliage. Remove vines from house walls. Pick up debris in your yard. Anything flammable should be removed like pine needles, pine cones and more.

Remove leaves, pine needles and other debris from your gutters.

Cover vents and openings with wire mesh to prevent embers from entering the home.

Install ember and fire-resistant soffit vents.

Treat wooden fencing with fire retardant or consider replacing with metal fencing.

Replace mulch landscaping with rock.

Talk to your local fire department about wildfire prep advice they may have for your specific area.

Create a home inventory. A home inventory can expedite insurance claims process after theft, damage or loss. The easiest way to do a home inventory is using technology to create a digital copy: Take pictures. Capture important individual items as well as entire rooms, closets or drawers. Label your photos with what’s pictured, where you bought it, the make or model and the serial number. Don’t forget the garage and even your possessions outside. Take video. Walk through your house or apartment recording and describing the contents. For example, you might describe the contents of a kitchen cabinet: “Poppies on Blue by Lenox, service for 12 that includes a dinner plate, salad plate, bowl, cup and saucer, purchased in 2015.” Use an app. There are many mobile app options that can help you create and store a room-by-room record of your belongings.

Talk to your insurance agent. Meet with your agent at least annually to help you make sure you have adequate coverage for your individual needs.

“While you can’t always prevent wildfires, these tips can help assess your risk and identify ways to help protect your home and property from a wildfire,” according to State Farm.