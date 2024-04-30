Mayor Bissen’s weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting set for Wednesday

Residents listen Wednesday night as officials discuss the final disposal of fire ash and debris during a community meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Residents are encouraged to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Lahaina Civic Center.

The meeting will feature an update on Lahaina Harbor from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, an update on debris clearing from the US Army Corps of Engineers and information on the status of drinking water sampling from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Facilitated by the Mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies offer weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.