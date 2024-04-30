Sergio’s Cantina in Honokōwai celebrates opening with inaugural Cinco De Mayo menu

Sergio’s Cantina in Honokōwai. PC: by Anna Kim

Sergio’s Cantina was supposed to open in fall 2023, but the Lahaina wildfires delayed plans. Several months later, on Jan. 3, 2024, the restaurant opened at the Honokōwai Marketplace with a refreshed ambiance.

Maui designer Ansley Patterson worked to remodel the restaurant, which features a mural of Mexico by local artist Jmi Kingwel.

The owner and namesake of the restaurant, Sergio Perez, was born and raised in Mazamitla, Mexico where from an early age he helped his father in their family restaurant by making fresh carnitas and salsa while running drinks to customers. Through the decades, Sergio worked in restaurants across Long Beach, California eventually finding his way to Maui where he has been a chef since 1988. He worked in multiple Maui restaurants including Maui Taco, Penne Pasta, Avalon Restaurant & Bar, and Māla Ocean Tavern with his most recent success as the executive chef at Frida’s Beach House until the restaurant closed in April of 2023.

Sergio’s Cantina is a wonderful mix of traditional Mexican food, with a clean and modern approach, according to an opening announcement.

The menu features classics from tacos to enchiladas, burritos, margaritas and tequilas. “Flavors are designed to be rich, but not overpowering using the freshest ingredients sourced locally whenever possible,” according to the announcement.

This restaurant and full bar welcomes the happy hour crew with both drink and food items specially crafted to enjoy during pau hana. Happy Hour food and drink options are available daily from 2-5 p.m. (after Cinco De Mayo) and the Happy Hour Drink menu is also available in the evenings from 8 to 10 p.m.

To celebrate the opening, Sergio’s Cantina is inviting the community to enjoy their inaugural Cinco De Mayo with a special food and drink menu.