45th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk Maui on Saturday

Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Charity Walk. Courtesy file photo.

The 45th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk Maui takes place this Saturday at the War Memorial Special Events Field in Wailuku. The event starts with a warmup at 7 a.m., followed by the Charity Walk at 7:30 a.m., activities under the main tent at 8:15 a.m., and festivities conclude at 10 a.m.

Access to the War Memorial Stadium parking lot will be via the southbound lane on Kanaloa Avenue from Kahului Beach Road.

The Charity Walk, founded in 1974 and expanded statewide in 1978, is now Hawaiʻi’s largest single-day fundraising event by a nonprofit organization. Since its inception, more than $42.8 million has been raised to support hundreds of local charities throughout the state.

Spearheaded by the Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association and its nonprofit arm Hawaiʻi Hotel Industry Foundation, the Charity Walk is traditionally held every May on Hawaiʻi island, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu. Money raised on each island or county stays there.

Maui County successfully raised $1.3 million benefiting 63 Maui County nonprofit organizations in 2023. Since MHLA started hosting the Charity Walk in 1980, the event has raised a cumulative total of $17.8 million in Maui County. The MHLA continues to achieve and surpass its goals, with the continued support of the community.

The public is invited to this in-person event at the War Memorial Special Events Field filled with fitness, entertainment and giveaways while raising funds and awareness for island charities.

The 2.5-mile walk begins and ends at the War Memorial Special Events Arena. Volunteer course marshals will guide walkers along the route while Aid Station Sponsors will cheer on participants and provide water and goodies throughout the morning exercise.