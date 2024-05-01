Fun, food and friendship at 52nd annual Kupuna Aloha Luncheon

More than 450 people attended the 2023 Kupuna Aloha Luncheon at the Grand Wailea on July 29, 2023. Tickets are available for this year’s event on July 27 at the same venue.

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc, in partnership with the Maui County Planning and Coordinating Council, will host the 52nd Annual Kupuna Aloha Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Grand Wailea.

Tickets are available for $55 per person and must be purchased in advance. The deadline to buy a ticket is Monday, July 8, 2024.

Kupuna Advocates of the Year will be recognized. In addition, there will be an opportunity to visit with political leaders and candidates running for office, access resources and enjoy a lunch buffet and entertainment. Attendees may even take home a door prize.

Kupuna who are a part of MEO senior clubs must contact and pay their individual club president. Kupuna who are not members of an MEO senior club may contact MEO Executive Assistant Lee Imada by email at [email protected] or by phone at 808-243-4306 to reserve a seat.

Payment must be received by MEO no later than July 8. Late reservations and payments will not be accepted.