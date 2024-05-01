Maui Surf Forecast for May 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:14 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:42 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 10:40 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Along north and west facing shores, a small long-period swell will begin to fill in late Friday, triggering a small bump in the surf on Saturday. Another small, long period northwest swell late Sunday will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. For south facing shores, a new small, long period swell should fill in over the weekend, providing a boost in surf along south facing shores through early next week. Along east facing shores, strengthening trade winds will result in rough, choppy surf beginning Friday and continuing into the coming week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.