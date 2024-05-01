May is music month at ProArts Playhouse Maui, free entry for wildfire survivors

ProArts’ May lineup. Photos courtesy: ProArts Playhouse Maui

ProArts Playhouse Maui is hosting musical performances this May, including a performance by Maui’s renowned slack-key artist George Kahumoku Jr. on Mother’s Day.

All of the events take place at the ProArts Playhouse, located at 1280 S Kīhei Rd on the maikai side of Azeka Plaza in Kīhei.

In addition, ProArts has made tickets free for anyone displaced by wildfires.

May Events

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Two phenomenal ʻukulele bands together for one beautiful evening of Hawaiiana music.

Dates/Times: Friday, May 3 at noon and Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m.

In the enchanted fairy forest, Tinkerbell yearns for her wings. To earn them, she must find gifts from nature to share with her community. Amidst challenges in the Iron Forest, Tinkerbell finds friends and foes, gains wisdom and uncovers nature’s greatest invention. Come witness this fairy forest and let us remind you that no matter where you are on your path, you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Date/Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Join Tempa and Naor for an electrifying evening dedicated to celebrating the trailblazing legacies of Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Nicks, two formidable forces in rock and roll, singer-songwriting, and contemporary blues.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tavana is a multi-instrumentalist Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Nominee from Honolulu who uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ʻukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired Rock and Blues.

Date/Time: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band are back at ProArts, bringing the blues every other month.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The second in a series, this evening of music celebrates the classic period of Blue Note Records and commemorates the 85th founding of the company.

Date/Time: Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

Special Mother’s Day Show of Song and Talking Story with George Kahumoku Jr., Grammy Award-winning Hawaiian musician specializing in slack-key guitar, featured regularly at Maui’s renowned “Slack Key Show.”

Date/Time: Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Early Music Maui, the Maui Madrigales, and narrator Vinnie Linares, as they take you on a pre-classical music adventure.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

A one of a kind dance showcase featuring renditions of some of the most iconic movie scenes ever created—all done in “sassy heels” style.

Date/Time: Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Four of Maui’s Most Talented Songwriters in the Round, sharing their stories and lives behind the music. Featuring Rabbitt, Sierra Carrère, Mondokane, and J. Lyn (Oʻahu). Hosted by Sara Jelley.