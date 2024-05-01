Reyn Spooner raises $15K for Maui Strong Fund on Lahaina Sailor Day

Lahaina Sailor collection. PC: Reyn Spooner.

Reyn Spooner raised more than $15,000 for the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund on Lahaina Sailor Day on April 7, 2024. This recent effort brings the total contributions from the aloha wear company and its dedicated customers to more than $120,000 for disaster relief and recovery following the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The fundraising centered around the iconic Lahaina Sailor print, a symbol of Reyn Spooner’s deep-rooted connection to Lahaina Town and its maritime history.

“Lahaina Sailor is more than just a print; it’s a celebration of our heritage and commitment to the community that has been part of our story since 1968,” said a spokesperson for Reyn Spooner. “The design was inspired by the bandanas worn by sailors during Lahaina’s whaling days, so donating proceeds from this collection was the perfect way to support our community when they most needed it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The donation represents 100% of the net proceeds from both Reyn Spooner in-store and online sales of all Lahaina Sailor products on Lahaina Sailor Day on April 7, 2024, including men’s and women’s apparel, kids’ clothing, and accessories. These funds will support the vital long-term recovery efforts in Maui, ensuring sustained assistance and resilience for the community.

“We are immensely grateful to Reyn Spooner and its customers for their ongoing generosity and support,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “Their commitment truly exemplifies the spirit of kuleana and aloha that defines our islands and our communities.”

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation activated the Maui Strong Fund to provide flexible resources to support Maui’s people and place following the devastating wildfires. The financial assistance will aid the community with its immediate and long-term recovery needs.