1,300 kupuna receive coupons for fresh produce; SFMNP application period closes for this year

Authorized farmers at the Upcountry Farmers Market in Pukalani (shown here) accept Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons for fresh produce from kupuna. While the buying period lasts until Oct. 31, all of the funds for the program have been committed for the year, and applications will no longer be accepted.

All of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program funds have been committed for the year, and applications for the popular program that provides coupons for fresh produce to kupuna will no longer be accepted.

More than 1,300 kupuna 60 years and older who met the income requirement have or will be receiving 10 $5 coupons, totaling $50, to exchange for unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from an authorized farmer or farmers market.

Maui Economic Opportunity runs the program, whose buying period runs from April 1 to Oct. 31. The federally funded program only is offered on Maui Island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The goal of the program is to help low-income seniors improve their health and nutrition with fresh food while also aiding local farmers. Grant funds are provided by the US Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.