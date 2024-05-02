Gov. Green approves $385.4M emergency appropriations for Maui wildfire relief

Gov. Josh Green announces $385.4M in emergency appropriations for Maui wildfire relief. PC: Office of the Governor (5.2.24)

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., today signed Senate Bill 582 into law, allocating $385.4 million in emergency appropriations to support relief efforts on Maui, following the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires. This funding package includes provisions to assist efforts by the state and the County of Maui to support families and individuals impacted by the August 2023 wildfires, as well as bolstering the state’s One ʻOhana Fund.

Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey embraces Gov. Josh Green during Thursday’s press conference announcing a $385.4M emergency appropriation for Maui wildfire relief. PC: Office of the Governor (5.2.24)

“The progress made in securing long-term housing for wildfire survivors is a testament to the determination of our state. We will continue working tirelessly to ensure that every survivor has a safe and stable place to call home,” Governor Green said. He thanked his legislative counterparts for their work in providing the crucial emergency appropriations for the continued recovery.

Highlighting the greater Maui recovery, Green commended the substantial progress made in transitioning families from non-congregate shelters to permanent housing. Governor Green noted that 75% of NCS individuals are moved into long-term housing solutions, including the new Ke Ao Maluhia community, and noted the groundbreaking of the Ka La‘i Ola project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the bill signing ceremony, Green highlighted the state’s effective cost management of Maui recovery, which saw decreases as more families transitioned into long-term housing.

Of the total amount, $292 million has been designated to aid non-FEMA eligible families, providing crucial support to those who may not qualify for federal assistance, but are equally impacted by the devastation caused by the wildfires. Additionally, $28 million has been allocated to assist FEMA-eligible families, ensuring that those who qualify for federal aid receive the necessary resources for recovery.

Furthermore, $65 million has been appropriated for the One ʻOhana Fund, reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting wildfire victims beyond immediate relief efforts. This fund is intended to help aid the recovery of families who lost a loved one as well as individuals who suffered severe injury in the devastation of last year’s wildfires. On Monday, Governor Green announced an extension of the application deadline to May 31, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our recovery plan for Maui is not just about building homes in a cost-effective manner; it’s about ensuring that our solutions continue to fully meet the needs of our communities,” Green said. Emphasizing the urgency and necessity of the emergency appropriations in providing much-needed support to the recovery effort, Governor Green expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the development and passage of SB 582, emphasizing their dedication to addressing the pressing needs of those affected by the Maui wildfires.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.