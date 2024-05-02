Kahului Fire Station, County Building to be lit red in remembrance of fallen firefighters

The Kahului Fire Station and Kalana O Maui County Building will be lit red this week in remembrance of fallen firefighters, including County of Maui Firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran.

The lighting is part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters event, which begins today and continues through Sunday, May 5.

Evans-Dumaran lost his life in February 2023 after being swept into the ocean while responding to flooding in Kīhei. He will have his name added to the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend May 4 and 5. County of Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura and members of the Maui Fire Department’s Honor Guard will attend the event.

The Kahului Fire Station will be lit red from 8 to 10 p.m. through Sunday in support of the event. Kalana O Maui will be lit red from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More information is available at firehero.org/light-the-night.