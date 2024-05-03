Fire at commercial building in Wailuku causes $25,000 in damage
A fire at a commercial structure in Wailuku on Thursday afternoon was confined to a second floor unit. The fire was reported at 1:51 p.m. on May 2, at a building on Hoʻokahi Street.
Crews arrived on scene to find smoking showing from the second-story. Firefighters entered the building and quickly controlled the fire, checking to be sure no one was inside.
The fire was brought under control at 2:04 p.m, and was extinguished at 2:27 p.m.
The fire resulted in $25,000 in damage to the structure. Fire officials say no one was displaced and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.