Hawaiʻi visitor spins the wheel and wins $114,000 Blackjack payout

PC: Fremont Hotel and Casino / Boyd Gaming

Visiting downtown Las Vegas from Hawaiʻi, Jade stopped by Fremont Hotel and Casino and scored a life-changing jackpot on AGS’ Bonus Spin Blackjack Progressive.

Jade started her session at 3 a.m., betting $10 per hand with a $1 Bonus Spin side bet. On just her third hand, she was dealt blackjack to activate the bonus spin. Excitement unfolded as she hit the progressive jackpot of $114,869.69, earning her a massive payout to take back home to Hawaiʻi.

Located in the heart of the Downtown Las Vegas and centrally positioned on the Fremont Street Experience, the Fremont Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation. Fremont features a 30,000-square-foot casino with 21 table games and more than 800 slot machines.