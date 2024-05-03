Houseless man arrested during cleanup at Kahului Boat Harbor

Kahului Harbor postings (April 22, 2024). PC: DLNR

Officer arrested a houseless man this morning on three charges during the second day of a cleanup operation at Kahului Boat Harbor. Authorities with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say the man resisted arrested and attempted to flee.

An officer used a taser to control the suspect and to take him into custody, according to department reports.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement allege that Harold Kealoha Alonzo, 35, had been exhibiting disorderly conduct and committed numerous traffic violations over the past few days, according to a news release.

They were aware that he had an outstanding arrest warrant with $5,000 bail, and he was arrested on the warrant.

After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Maui Police Department for booking.

Charges pending against Alonzo include: a contempt of court warrant, second degree terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody at this time. DOCARE is reviewing the incident, including the use of force.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is cleaning up encampments and abandoned vehicles at the harbor, in response to user and community complaints. The cleanup operation is expected to continue for another few days.