MYPO Concert and Kahului Elementary School Strings, May 4

Maui Youth Philhamonic Orchestra. File Photo: Lois Whitney Bisquera / Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will open their Spring Concert 2024 with members of the newly formed Kahului School String Orchestra Beginning Strings Class (fourth graders) joining the MYPO Beginning Strings Class performing Dance of the Strings and Jazz of the Open Strings, both composed by JiYoung Um, as well as the traditional French Folk Song.

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and their guests perform on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. on the Grace Bible Church Campus at 635 Hina Ave. in Kahului.

The MYPO String Ensemble continues the concert with the energetic Dance of the Tumblers by N. Rimsky Korsakoff, arranged by Sandra Dackow, the calming and flowing Fantasia on Amazing Grace by John Newton, arranged by Elliot Del Borgo and the famous classical J.S. Bach composition, Brandenburg No. 5, arranged for strings by Merle J. Isaac.

Talented Baldwin High School Senior, Anica Ancheta will display her versatile musicianship with her rendition of Invicta for Violin Solo, composed by Korean composer Soon Hee Newbold, and Flute Solo, Tambourin by F. J. Gossec. Tambourin, as well as Cantique de Jean Racine will additionally feature the Maui Flute Choir under the direction of Peggy Schecter and the MYPO Concert Strings under the direction of Iolani Yamashiro-Rahimi.

The Concert Strings will also perform the Hornpipe from G.F. Handel’s Water Music, Allegro Giocoso, the exciting third movement from J. Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, arranged by Deborah Baker Monday and tango, El Choclo by A. Villoldo arranged by Robert Hamilton, former Orchestra Director at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus.

Forty participating musicians will end the concert with the famous Can-Can by J. Offenbach arranged for a Festival Orchestra by Todd Parish for a grand finale.