Kahului Public Library reopens this Tuesday

Kahului Library. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Kahului Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at noon after a brief closure to renovate the facility’s restrooms. Patrons can browse and borrow, pick up holds, return materials, use the library Wi-Fi, public computers, printer, and copier.

The library will continue to undergo necessary building renovations. For health and safety reasons, some areas of the library will not be immediately accessible.

The Kahului Public Library is located at 90 School St., near the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. The library’s public service hours will be:

Tuesday: noon – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

In addition to in-person services, the Hawaii State Public Library System’s digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card, download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.

The Kahului Public Library closed in August 2020 to replace the air-conditioning system and make various interior improvements including the installation of energy efficient lighting and new ceiling panels throughout the building. Delays during the pandemic involving manufacturing and supply chain issues and the loss of critical staff hindered HSPLS’ ability to complete interior renovations prior to reopening.