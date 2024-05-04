List: Maui lane closures through May 10, 2024

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— South High St./Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on South High Street (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 0 and 0.8, between Main Street and Kehalani Makai Parkway, beginning Monday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Māʻalaea/Papalaua Wayside Park: Right side shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua Wayside Park, beginning Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (night work): Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions, between mile marker 2.5 and 2.8, in the vicinity of Piʻilani Village Shopping Center and Kīhei Community Center, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, beginning Monday night, May 6 to Friday morning, May 10, for installation of traffic detection adaptive system at the Piikea Avenue and East Līpoa Street traffic signals. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.

— Hāna Highway (Route 360) —

Waikamoi: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 9.6 to 9.8, in the vicinity of Waikamoi Stream beginning Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There will be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. This project has been extended through May.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Left lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 1.9 and 2.9, beginning Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Kula (24/7 closure): Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the southbound direction, in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice due to eroded embankment.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) in both directions, between mile marker 4.962 and 4.972, beginning Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for permitted utility installation and associated work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia master-planned community. Travel lanes will remain open. See http://www.ikaikaohana.org/sponsor/kaiaulu-o-kuku%E2%80%B2ia/ for more information.

Lahaina (night work): Single lane closure on Keawe Street, mauka bound, between Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and Kupuohi Street, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, beginning Monday night, May 6 to Friday morning, May 10, for water and electrical work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia master-planned community. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating lane control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. See https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2024/04/18/nighttime-single-lane-closure-on-keawe-street-for-water-and-electrical-work/ for more information.