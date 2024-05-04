Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:34 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 06:11 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:07 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:37 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough and choppy surf will prevail along east facing shores the next several days. A medium period northwest swell peaking this afternoon will gradually diminish Sunday, but another relatively small, moderate period northwest swell is expected Monday and Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the storm track in the S hemisphere recently became favorable for the generation of Hawaii-bound south swell, with pulses of swell arriving on-and-off for at least the next week. The first of these hit the Lanai buoy this afternoon and will build tonight into Sunday, with peak surf heights remaining below High Surf Advisory heights, although later swells may be large enough to warrant an advisory.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.