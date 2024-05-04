Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2024

May 4, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:34 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 06:11 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:07 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:37 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough and choppy surf will prevail along east facing shores the next several days. A medium period northwest swell peaking this afternoon will gradually diminish Sunday, but another relatively small, moderate period northwest swell is expected Monday and Tuesday. 


Elsewhere, the storm track in the S hemisphere recently became favorable for the generation of Hawaii-bound south swell, with pulses of swell arriving on-and-off for at least the next week. The first of these hit the Lanai buoy this afternoon and will build tonight into Sunday, with peak surf heights remaining below High Surf Advisory heights, although later swells may be large enough to warrant an advisory. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments