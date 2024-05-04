Portuguese filmmaker to speak at Heritage Hall in Pāʻia

Pāʻia Park. File photo: County of Maui.

Father Luís Proença, a professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, will speak on Madeiran and Azorean roots among Hawaiʻi’s Portuguese descendants on Tuesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall in Pāʻia (401 Baldwin Ave.).

Proença was born in Mozambique and is a graduate of the University of Coimbra in Portugal. In 2003, Father Proença’s documentary “Pūkiki” (Hawaiʻi’s Portuguese descendants) was selected for the Hawaiʻi Film Festival. Since then, he has produced other documentaries on Bali, Mozambique and the Portuguese in California. Proença is currently a professor at the School of Film and Television at Loyola-Marymount University and produces the episodic series “Portuguese Voices.”

Proença’s lecture is free and is sponsored by the Portuguese Association of Maui. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call Heritage Hall at 808-243-0065 for reservations.