48th annual Craft Fair returns to Seabury Hall on May 11

Seabury Hall Craft Fair. PC: Seabury Hall / Bryan Berkowitz

Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event has become a cherished tradition to kick off Mother’s Day weekend. The Craft Fair transforms the school’s upcountry campus into a bustling marketplace filled with Maui’s best artists, jewelers, crafters, floral gifts, a silent auction, live music, food, and keiki activities.

“The Craft Fair is the school’s biggest fundraiser for financial aid, so it significantly impacts our students and their families in such a positive way,” said Seabury Hall’s Head of School, Maureen Madden. “What we learned at the 2023 Craft Fair was, after three years of canceling the fair due to COVID, is that the community just looks forward to and loves this annual event.”

Beyond the vibrant marketplace, the Craft Fair offers a delightful atmosphere of live music, delicious food, and engaging activities for all ages. As with the past 25 years, the fair will kick off with a parade through campus lead by the Isle of Maui Pipe Band, featuring traditional Scottish bagpipe music. At the main stage with MCs Malika Dudley and alumna Kit Okazaki, there will be performances by Mark Johnstone Quartet, The Drivers Band, Nuff Sedd, Eric Gilliom with Vince Esquire, and Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. On the Reflection Pond stage, performances by Seabury students will begin the entertainment, followed by Ikaika Cosma, Jimi Canha, Jason Arcilla (as seen on NBC’s “The Voice”), Brian Santana and Tyler Lewis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For families, the Seabury Hall Craft Fair provides a wholesome and entertaining experience. Face painting, games, bounce houses, pony rides, and the famous waterslide contribute to a festive atmosphere that makes the fair an enjoyable outing for all ages.

In partnership with Maui Huliau Foundation, the Craft Fair will once again be a zero-waste event. With trained volunteers at each zero-waste station, 80% of the waste is expected to get diverted from the landfill, with food waste and compostable food-ware taken to local farms and recyclables to recycling centers. Attendees are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, with refill stations placed around the campus, and reusable bags also recommended.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available; premium parking is $20.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2023, $200,000 was raised for the first time ever for financial aid programs. The financial aid programs serve a twofold purpose: to provide deserving students an opportunity for a high-quality college preparatory education which might otherwise be unobtainable for them, and to provide the school with a well-qualified student body reflecting a broad social and economic mix.