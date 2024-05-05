Maui News

Brush fire along Maui Veterans Highway

May 5, 2024, 4:03 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui fire crews are battling a brush fire along Maui Veterans Highway. The fire was reported at 2:14 p.m. The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a Public Safety Alert shortly before 4 p.m., saying the situation is ongoing.

Maui fire crews are on scene. There were no impacts at last report.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments