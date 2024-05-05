Maui News
Brush fire along Maui Veterans Highway
Maui fire crews are battling a brush fire along Maui Veterans Highway. The fire was reported at 2:14 p.m. The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a Public Safety Alert shortly before 4 p.m., saying the situation is ongoing.
Maui fire crews are on scene. There were no impacts at last report.
