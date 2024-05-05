Maui Brewers Festival announces 2024 breweries and food vendors

Maui Brewers Festival. PC: MACC / Bryan Berkowitz

The full lists of participating breweries and food vendors have been announced for the Maui Brewers Festival, which returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, May 18.

The popular ‘Brews & Food’ event, taking place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion, will showcase more than 75 craft brews from breweries in Hawai‘i and on the mainland, including many rare beers, as well as a wide range of appealing food offerings from many of Maui’s finest chefs, caterers and other food vendors. Maui entertainer Eric Gilliom will perform as well as serve as MC.

For this year’s event, there will be 30 breweries participating in the festival including 12 from Hawai‘i—all carefully selected because of their commitment to making craft beer with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and locally sourced ingredients. Several breweries will be offering tastings of rare beer available during the event’s ‘Beer Lovers’ tastings period from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

This year’s breweries lineup includes (Hawai‘i breweries in blue ):

21st Amendment

Aloha Beer Co.

Anderson Valley Brewing Co.*

Ashland Hard Seltzer

Athletic Brewing

Austin Beerworks*

Ballast Point Brewery

Big Island Brewhaus

Boneyard Beer*

Deschutes Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Hilo Brewing Co.

Honolulu Beerworks

Inu Island Ales

Juneshine

Koholā Brewery

Kona Brewing Hawai‘i

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lanikai Brewing Company

Mahalo Aleworks

Maui Brewing Co.

Modern Times

New Belgium & Bell’s Brewery

Ninkasi Brewing Company

Ola Brew Co.

Paradise Ciders

Pauwela Beverage Company

Pure Madness Brewery Group

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Wailuku Brew Works

As in past years, the event will also feature a number of hard cider options and Vitalitea Kombucha and Cold Brew, Maui Brewing Co. root beer, cold brew coffee and other non-alcoholic beverages.

All food is included in the ticket price. Attendees will enjoy ono grinds from several local restaurants and caterers, featuring both savory and sweet temptations.

This year’s lineup includes: Catering Creations by Vasi, Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz, Fiyah Foods, Gather Kahiau’s Poke Truck, Lima Cocina + Cantina, Maui Bread Company, Maui Brewing Co., Maui Cookie Lab, Maui Mui, Mulligans on the Blue, Paukūkalo Sweets, Shaka Pops, Star Anise Catering, Sumo Dogs, Suns Out, Buns Out, Taste of Aloha 808, Yellow Belly (lineup is subject to change).

Entertainment this year includes music performances from Hammah House Band, Rowdy Love and Jason Arcilla (as seen in NBC’s “The Voice) and his band.

This year’s event tickets are $195 for ‘Beer Lover’ tickets and include ten 4-oz. pours including the rare beer tastings. General Admission tickets are $85 in advance and include eight 4-oz. pours. Designated driver tickets are available for $125 (‘Beer Lovers’) and $65 (General Admission). All tickets are subject to applicable fees.

Prices increase on the day of the event. Scrip for additional pours will be available for purchase on site.

‘Beer Lover’ tickets include early entry at 2 p.m. for the rare beer tastings period until 3:30 p.m., with exclusive access to tasting offered along with a commemorative tasting glass, handy beer caddy lanyard and the opportunity to purchase a Crazy Shirts 2023 event T-shirt at a discounted price.

General admission tickets are $85 in advance plus applicable fees and include eight 4-oz. pours, the event’s tasting glass, food, parking, and live music. Entry is at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m. Designated driver ‘Beer Lover’ tickets for non-alcoholic beverages only are $125 and Designated Driver General Admission tickets are available for $65. Both are subject to applicable fees.

Maui Brewers Festival is open to adults 21 years and over with a current valid photo ID.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as the many free events offered to the Maui County community.

Admission tickets are on sale online at MauiArts.org.