Volunteers, ti leaf donations sought for Memorial Day lei making

Volunteers help make ti leaf lei for Memorial Day last year. Kaunoa Senior Services is offering ti leaf lei-making classes in May to help provide more than 4,000 lei for Maui Veterans Cemetery services on Memorial Day. PC: County of Maui

Kaunoa Senior Center is seeking volunteers and ti leaf donations to ensure there are enough lei to honor every veteran at Maui Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day. There are 4,106 lei needed this year.

Ti leaves may be taken to Kaunoa Senior Center, 401 Alakapa Place, Spreckelsville.

Adults ages 55 and older can learn to make ti leaf lei by signing up for classes at Kaunoa throughout the month of May. Monday sessions are scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on May 6, 13 and 20. After the classes, community lei making, which is open to the public, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Ti Leaf Lounge. Supplies will be provided.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Finished fresh flower and ti leaf lei can be dropped off at a drive-through event from 8:30 a.m. tonoon Friday, May 24, at Kaunoa Senior Center.

To register for classes or for lei donation details, call Kaunoa Senior Center at 808-270-7308 and select option 3.

More information about Kaunoa Senior Services is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/254.