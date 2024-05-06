30 acres of fallow agricultural land burns along Maui Veteran’s Highway

Brush fire along Maui Veteran’s Highway burns 30 acres. PC: Nessa Toledo (5.5.24).

An estimated 30 acres of fallow agricultural land burned along the Maui Veterans Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:12 p.m. on May 5, 2024 along the highway, near mile 5.

Crews arrived on scene to find multiple areas of brush on fire along the southeast side of the highway. Crews began working to get ahead of and contain the fire and called in for support from Air 1 with water drops in the least accessible areas.

Once the fire was contained, crews continued to work on improving the containment and extinguishing hot spots. The fire was declared 100% contained at 6:49 p.m.

Crews monitored the area overnight and continued mop-up and extinguishment after daybreak today. This activity is expected to continue throughout the day.

Responding units include: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Engine 6, Tanker 14, Air 1, Relief Tanker 10, a battalion chief, and water tankers from Mahi Pono and the State Highways Division.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Extinguishment still pending and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.