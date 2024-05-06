David Malo Day organizers to speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, May 21

Lahainaluna High School Borders students display the photo of David Malo which began the 2024 David Malo Day event. Standing in the background is Director Eva Palakiko.

Organizers of the annual David Malo Day event will speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on May 21, 2024. Eva and Danny Palakiko will share information about the event, held last month at Lahainaluna High School.

David Malo is one of the honored scholars who graduated from Lahainaluna. The tradition of Lā Davida Malo (David Malo Day) recently celebrated its 55th anniversary.

Rich in tradition and culture, the evening celebrated the history of Lahaina and its precious places with the theme “I Ka Malu ʻUlu O Lele,” or “Under the shade of the ʻulu tree of Lele.” Eva and Danny will share details of this cultural and historical event.

A proposal presented by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset resulted in the Rotary D5000 District Foundation Wildfires Relief Fund contributing $10,000 to assist with expenses for two years.

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort Aliʻi meeting room. A social begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served. To make reservations to attend the meeting please email Joanne Laird at: [email protected].

Lunabroadcast1831 / Ho’ohanohano ia Davida Malo