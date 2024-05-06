Maui News
Kahului Community Center main parking lot gates to be closed for painting May 9 and 10
The main parking lot gates near the tennis courts and soccer field complex at Kahului Community Center will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, for painting of the parking lot, the County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Street parking will be available.
