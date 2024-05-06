Maui News

Kahului Community Center main parking lot gates to be closed for painting May 9 and 10

May 6, 2024, 3:51 PM HST
Kahului Community Center in Central Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The main parking lot gates near the tennis courts and soccer field complex at Kahului Community Center will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, for painting of the parking lot, the County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Street parking will be available.

