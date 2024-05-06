Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund Program accepting applications starting today, May 6

Residential property on Front Street, Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (Lahaina fire aftermath)

Maui County homeowners affected negatively by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive financial assistance for mortgage, other qualified housing expenses and other resources to help them avoid foreclosure under the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund (MHAF) Program that launches today, Monday, May 6, 2024. Homeowners displaced by the Maui Wildfires also may be eligible for assistance and are encouraged to apply.

Eligible County of Maui homeowners are encouraged to apply to CCH for assistance regardless of race, ethnicity, or religious affiliation, according to the press release announcement.

The County of Maui selected Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi to administer MHAF, a COVID-19 program funded by the US Department of The Treasury that is intended to assist eligible homeowners with mortgage and/or other qualified housing expense assistance.

Eligible homeowners must have incomes at or below 150% of the area median income and must have experienced a COVID-19 related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, which is a 10% reduction in household income or 10% increase in household expenses related only to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other eligibility requirements apply.

Initial financial assistance funding for the program is $7 million; this initial round of funding is expected to assist between 117 and 280 homeowners. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $60,000 in financial assistance, which is primarily for mortgage loans but can be provided for other qualified housing expenses.

“Our community has withstood numerous waves of adversity over the past few years, and as our community recovers from these crises, we stand together to support our people with the help of experienced partners like Catholic Charities Hawai‘i,” Mayor Richard Bissen said in a news release. “Although we experienced some operational delays, I have pledged my unwavering commitment to providing aid to our homeowners who desperately need financial assistance.”

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i noted it is grateful for this important partnership with the County of Maui that can assist qualifying homeowners needing financial assistance. “Many people are still struggling from the long-term financial impacts caused by the pandemic, in which their personal situation may have been exacerbated by the recent wildfires,” said Rob Van Tassell, CEO and President of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i.

Effective today, Monday, May 6, Maui County homeowners may visit CCH’s website for more information, at www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/maui-homeowner-assistance to apply or learn more about the program.

A prescreen questionnaire is available on the webpage to help determine if a homeowner meets program eligibility requirements. If program eligibility requirements are met, homeowners will receive a link to complete a full application. The application process may take up to three to four months. Applications will be accepted once per household.

The program will temporarily pause application intake after receiving the first 100 completed applications to allow timely processing of applications and payments to the financial lenders. The program will resume application intake after processing the first 100 applications. Announcements regarding application intake statuses will be made.

Financial assistance will be prioritized to arrears first and then to future mortgage payments, for up to 12 months or until the maximum assistance amount is reached, whichever occurs first. Future payments for other qualified housing expenses are limited to a maximum of three months or until the maximum assistance amount is reached, whichever occurs first.

To receive financial assistance for other qualified housing expenses, eligible homeowners are not required to have an eligible mortgage. Other qualified housing expenses include Homeowner Association (HOA) fees, Planned Unit Development (PUD) Community Association Fees, Leasehold Fees, Property Taxes, Utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric), and Homeowners Insurance. Other services may be offered, including HUD Certified Housing Counseling or Legal Services.

CCH will work with program applicants’ respective mortgage or financial lender to determine the applicant’s eligibility for funding. Approved assistance amounts will be paid directly to the mortgage servicer or other qualified housing expense provider. Actual assistance paid is subject to the mortgage servicer’s or other qualified housing expense provider’s acceptance and application of funds. Assistance will not be provided to homeowners on a reimbursement basis.

Assistance cannot be provided to homeowners receiving assistance from other programs for the same benefit period.

Questions can be directed to CCH by email at [email protected] or by phone at 808-873-4673, option 1 then option 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, including weekends.