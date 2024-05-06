Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2024

May 6, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:03 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




After mainly surf for the next couple of days, High Surf Advisory conditions are favored along south shores on Thursday and Friday. The current, small south swell will trend down Tuesday and Wednesday. Forerunners from a larger and longer lived south-southwest swell will arrive Wednesday, and surf is expected rise near, or to, the advisory level during the peak of the swell Thursday and Friday. 


A small northwest swell will continue to build through tonight, peak Tuesday, decline Wednesday. Rough east shore surf will remain above the May average tonight, and as trade winds decline over the next few days, these seas will gradually decline to around May average by Tuesday, then drop to below average for the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
