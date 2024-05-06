Vertical Sports Maui faith-based sports camp, June 10-14

Sports Camp June 10-14 Space Available Registration Open. PC: Vertical Sports Maui.

Vertical Sports Maui hosts a faith-based sports camp, June 10-14, 2024. The camp has space for 700 kids between the ages of 6-14.

Organizers fly 30 high-level coaches from the mainland to provide world class coaching for Maui keiki, with various sports to choose from.

Participants meet at Hope Chapel everyday for check-in and a rally. Then kids proceed to their sports location. Participants are picked up at Hope Chapel at the end of their session.

Kids between 6 and 9 years old will participate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids between 10 and 14 years old participate from 1-5 p.m.

Cost is $125 for the first child and $99 for each additional family member. Financial aid is available if needed. More information is available at www.verticalsportsmaui.com.