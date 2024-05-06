Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to feature update on Lahaina Aquatic Center

May 6, 2024, 5:13 PM HST
Lahaina residents listen during a question-and-answer session at Wednesday night’s community meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Brian Perry

Residents are invited to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Lahaina Civic Center.

The meeting will feature an update from County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Pat McCall on the status of the Lahaina Aquatic Center. The US Army Corps of Engineers will provide an update on debris clearing.

Facilitated by the Mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies offer weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.

Comments

