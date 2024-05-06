Woman charged for alleged theft of more than $44,000 in union members’ dues

Attorney General Anne Lopez announced today criminal charges against a woman for the alleged embezzlement of approximately $44,367 in union dues from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1186.

Lilinoe Smith, 44, was charged with first degree theft by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division, after an investigation conducted by the US Department of Labor Office of Labor-Management Standards. She turned herself in for arrest to the state Sheriffs this morning, according to the AG’s office.

The charging documents submitted in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit provide that from October 2018 through July 2021, Smith allegedly stole individual union members’ dues money and allegedly falsified union records to conceal the theft.

“Stealing from union members is a serious breach of trust. Union members expect that when they pay their dues that the money is being used for union business. My department will work to ensure that anyone who steals union resources will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

“An important mission of the US Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards is to promote financial integrity and safeguard union funds and assets,” said Ed Oquendo, District Director, US Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards.

Theft in the First Degree is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $25,000.

Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

