Hawaiʻi State FCU donates $10K to Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center

HHOC check presentation. PC: Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawai’i State FCU) announced Monday that it has donated $10,000 to the Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center to support its mission to provide education and information to create successful first-time homeowners in Hawaiʻi. The donation was in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank Member Impact Fund.

“Hawaiʻi State FCU is committed to enhancing the financial wellbeing of our members and the community through every stage of life,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “It is an honor to support the Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center, an organization committed to aiding Hawaiʻi’s families in achieving homeownership by creating meaningful opportunities for local families to thrive.”

The Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center works to substantially increase the number of successful homeowners in the state by reaching out to low- and moderate-income families. They address barriers and provide resources to help first-time homeowners reach their goals. Hawaiʻi State FCU has donated more than $64,000 to the Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center over the past 10 years.