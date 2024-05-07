Hawaiian Electric report 600 customers without power in Kīhei

Update: 12:20 p.m., May 7, 2024

Hawaiian Electric reports an estimated 600 customers are without power in the Kīhei area of South Maui. First responders were en route at last report. Heavy call volume to the HECO trouble line may result in some calls not getting through. The trouble line to report issues is 808-871-9777 on Maui and 1-877-871-8461 on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.