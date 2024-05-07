Maui News
Hawaiian Electric report 600 customers without power in Kīhei
A
A
A
Update: 12:20 p.m., May 7, 2024
Hawaiian Electric reports an estimated 600 customers are without power in the Kīhei area of South Maui. First responders were en route at last report. Heavy call volume to the HECO trouble line may result in some calls not getting through. The trouble line to report issues is 808-871-9777 on Maui and 1-877-871-8461 on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments