Small brush fire in Waiehu near Kaʻae Road is contained

Central Maui fire. PC Valerie Toro (5.7.24)

Update: 2:48 p.m, May 7, 2024

Maui fire officials say crews responded to a small brush fire down in the gulch vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Kaʻae Rd. Maui Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Stankis tells Maui Now that the fire was contained by initial arriving units. Witnesses reported heavy smoke in the area at around 2:20 p.m.

Previous post:

We have multiple reports of heavy smoke seen from Central Maui looking towards Waiehu. A water tanker truck was observed headed towards the area from Kahului at around 2:30 p.m. Maui Now reached out to the Maui Fire Department and County of Maui officials for further information. This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

PC: Valerie Toro (2:20 p.m., May 7, 2024)