Maui Surf Forecast for May 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 02:42 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:36 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:02 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will decrease tonight and Wednesday. followed by a reinforcing a short-period north northwest swell Friday into the weekend. Forerunners from a larger and longer lived south-southwest swell will arrive Wednesday, and surf is expected rise near, or to, the High Surf Advisory level during the peak of the swell Thursday and Friday. This swell will decline through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores should remain small as winds remain light through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.