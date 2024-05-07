Maui’s Gilbert & Associates wins prestigious Judge’s Choice Award, Gold and Silver Pele Awards 

Photo courtesy of Gilbert & Associates: (Left to right: Jessica Mannor, Amy Landin, Nicholas Gilbert)

Kahului based Gilbert & Associates (G & A) was once again awarded top honors for excellence in advertising design at the 45th annual Pele Awards ceremony held May 4 on Oʻahu. In addition, G & A became the first neighbor island firm chosen as Lead Designer for all collateral associated with the awards program.

G & A took home a gold, a silver and a coveted Judge’s Choice Award for their “Lunar New Year Fortune Teller,” an interactive collateral piece designed for Montage Kapalua Bay. The Gold Award and Judge’s Choice Award came in the category “Special Event Material,” while the Silver trophy was won for “Branded Content & Entertainment – any print medium.”

Nicholas Gilbert, President, Amy Landin, Art Director, and Jessica Mannor, Account Executive accepted the awards on behalf of G & A.

Each year, the Peles are awarded in recognition of the best and most creative advertising and design firms in the state.

In describing the piece Landin said, “We wanted something that would entertain the guests while educating them on the property and the variety of services and amenities offered at the resort.” She continued, “Receiving recognition at this year’s Pele Awards was truly humbling. So many talented artists and so many creative designs were entered this year. Heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow awardees who are taking home this prestigious honor.”

Roger Bright, MKB Director of Marketing and Sales said, “G & A created a fun piece that our guests enjoyed. We are proud, and not surprised, that it was chosen as a top design in the state this year.”

“This recognition is a reflection on our great clients who allow us the freedom to explore new innovative ideas. It’s what makes this business so fun,” said Gilbert. “We are thrilled to have been honored with over 30 advertising awards, both regional and national, over the past several years. Mahalo to our clients and to all our incredibly talented colleagues across the state.”

For over 40 years Gilbert & Associates has been assisting large and small companies, on all of the Hawaiian Islands and on the mainland, with their marketing needs in advertising, public relations, design and production.