Maui’s Ron Panzo, owner of Nalu’s South Shore Grill, wins 2024 Hawai’i SBA Person of the Year award

Ron and Sandy Panzo were honored at the SBA 2024 National Small Business Week celebration in Washington D.C.

Nalu’s South Shore Grill owner, Ron Panzo was honored as the winner of the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2024 Hawaiʻi State Small Business Person of the Year award. This award acknowledges outstanding achievements and contributions of small businesses across Hawaiʻi and the nation.

Panzo was recognized for his dedication to Nalu’s South Shore Grill, a Kīhei restaurant, and his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the community. The SBA recognizes small businesses like Nalu’s for “embodying the grit and determination that help power the local economy.”

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award. Being born and raised in Hawaiʻi teaches us the importance of community and kuleana,” said Panzo. “Here on Maui, especially during these challenging times the saying ‘It Takes a Village’ is taking to heart, that we all play a role in making a difference, and the blessings received along the way are immense and a byproduct of serving others. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Nalu’s. We are committed to providing delicious food, exceptional service, and a welcoming atmosphere for our guests, while also being a positive force in the Maui community.”

Central Pacific Bank President and CEO Arnold Martines recognized Panzo as a valued CPB customer. “We congratulate him on this well-deserved and prestigious honor… Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and CPB is proud to have a storied legacy of believing in these dedicated and determined entrepreneurs on their journey to success.”

The SBA’s Small Business Person of the Year award is a significant recognition for Hawaiʻi’s vibrant small business landscape. The selection criteria included staying power, growth in number of employees, increase in sales, net profit and net worth for three years, response to adversity and contributions to community.

“Nalu’s South Shore Grill stands as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the power of small businesses in driving the state’s marketplace,” according to CPB.

Panzo and awardees from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico were proudly honored in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 28-29, 2024.