State investigating following reports of two cruise ships getting too close to Kaua‘i’s north shore

Nāpali Coast. PC: File courtesy DLNR.

An investigation is underway following reports of two cruise ships that residents say are getting too close to the protected Na Pali Coast on Kauaʻi’s north shore.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) reports it is engaging with government authorities and the cruise industry in the matter of two cruise ships that were reportedly much closer to Kauaʻi’s north shore than allowed by state regulations. Images of the ships have been circulating on social media, and vigilant kama‘āina alerted the authorities to the issue, according to the HTA.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which governs Hawaiʻi’s near-shore waters on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi, is investigating.

Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules define the North Shore Kauaʻi Ocean Recreation Management Area as all ocean waters and navigable streams located between the eastern boundary of Moloaʻa Bay and the southernmost boundary of Na Pali Coast State Park, extending 3,000 feet seaward.

HAR also states that: “In no case shall a commercial vessel having a passenger carrying capacity of fifty or more passengers be permitted to operate within the Na Pali Coast ocean waters.”

The HTA reports it is in contact with the cruise lines involved as well as other cruise operators who visit Hawaiʻi to underscore the importance of compliance with all state and local regulations in the islands.

If you believe a boat or ship is operating inappropriately, call 808-643-DLNR (3567).