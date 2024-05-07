The Westin Maui hosts Mother’s Day brunch feast in the morning and afternoon

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali. Photo Courtesy: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Families can treat mom this Mother’s Day with a brunch experience at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali on Sunday, May 12 with two seatings available, either at 10 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m. The resort’s outdoor Aloha Pavilion will be transformed into an extensive buffet that will present a culinary journey. In addition to the grand buffet filled with brunch delights, the resort will also showcase live entertainment.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Westin’s skilled chefs will feature some of their favorite recipes from their childhood, including mom’s Japanese croquette with tonkatsu sauce, mom’s slow roasted leg of lamb with honey mustard rosemary dip, and mom’s baklava.

Mothers will receive a complimentary mimosa upon their arrival to the brunch feast, which will start with the salad station and antipasto station for lighter bites. Seafood lovers can indulge in the cold catch station that will include shrimp, crab claws, and ahi poke. Multiple hot stations will spotlight fresh caught fish with lemongrass butter sauce, Kalua Pork, Huli Huli Chicken and more. A carving station will offer prime rib, and for dessert guests will be treated to everything from strawberry shortcake to mango cheesecake. A separate kid’s buffet will also be set, providing kid-friendly options so the entire family will be satisfied.

Guests can choose between two available seatings, from 10 a.m. to noon, or from noon to 2 p.m. For more information and to book your brunch reservation, visit westinmaui.247activities.com.