Young Artmakers returns for summer 2024, classes held at Schaefer International Gallery



















The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is bringing back its summer visual arts education program, Young Artmakers, at Schaefer International Gallery.

Led by teaching artists and gallery staff, the program will provide young artists, ages 5-16, an opportunity to meet and make new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills. Class offerings include hands-on workshops for elementary, middle, and high school students in a unique range of media.

This program is divided into five sessions, starting June 17, July 8, and July 15. Each session will meet for four consecutive classes (Monday through Thursday, for two or three hours) over the course of a week.

The workshop fee is $120 per student and includes four classes and all supplies. Space is limited and registrations are due by June 15. Sessions are as follows:

Envisioning Self through Photography

June 17 – 20 (Mon – Thurs); 9 a.m. – noon

ages 12 – 16

Visiting artist Miki Nitadori, who is featured in the gallery’s concurrent FOCUS exhibition, will lead students in explorations of digital photography as a means of creating narrative and expressing identity.



Wondrous Ecosystems

July 8 – 11 (Mon – Thurs); 10 a.m. – noon

ages 5 – 7

This offering merges lessons in 2-D and 3-D rendering led by gallery teaching staff with presentations from conservation experts, who will share about the unique plant and animal life that make Maui one-of-a-kind.



Print It – Wear It!

July 8 – 11 (Mon – Thurs); 1 – 3 p.m.

ages 8 – 11

Printmaker Tia Brady of Hex Press Maui will introduce printmaking techniques that students can use to develop patterns and imagery on paper. Throughout the week, they will transform their paper creations into “wearable art” and showcase it in a class fashion show.



Lei-making & Botanic Fun

July 15 – 18 (Mon – Thurs); 10 a.m. – noon

ages 5 – 7

Lauren Liana Shearer of Hawaiʻi Flora & Fauna will introduce the basics of lei-making in a variety of forms and materials, integrating lessons in botanic specimens and some surprising uses of plants in art-making.



Print Meets Textile

July 15 – 18 (Mon – Thurs); 1 – 3 p.m.

ages 8 – 11

Printmaker Tia Brady of Hex Press Maui will highlight a variety of approaches to printmaking on fabric. Students will create a printed textile of their own to take home and use in their daily lifestyle.

To register, call 808-243-4258 or email [email protected]