Hirono, colleagues introduce resolution to honor the nation’s teachers

US Sen Mazie Hirono poses for a photo with the children at the MEO Lahaina Head Start site.

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Susan Collins (D-ME), and 25 colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution to honor our nation’s teachers and commemorate National Teacher Appreciation Week as May 6-10.

This resolution recognizes the important work of teachers across the nation and thank them for their efforts to prepare students for success.

“Educators in Hawaiʻi and across our country are crucial to students’ success, laying the groundwork for our keiki to thrive in school and in life,” said Hirono. “This resolution celebrates our educators, recognizing their dedication to students and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders.”

In addition to Hirono, Brown, and Collins, this resolution is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Tom Carper (D-DE), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Peter Welch (D-VT), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Angus King (I-ME), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Shelley Capito (R-WV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).