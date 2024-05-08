Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2024

May 8, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 03:24 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 09:52 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:02 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:33 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-lived south swell will affect the islands during the next several days. Low, long-period forerunners of 19 to 21 seconds will build over the area through the night, and south shore surf is expected to rise near, or possibly to, the High Surf Advisory level during the peak of the swell Thursday afternoon through Friday. This long-lived swell will gradually decline Saturday through Monday, with a small pulse of south-southwest expected to follow early next week. 


The current northwest swell will continue to decrease to tiny conditions tomorrow, followed by a reinforcing short-period north-northwest swell this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will be well below May average, as local trade winds remain suppressed into the weekend. Only a small increase is due Sunday or Monday as trade winds slowly rebuild. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments