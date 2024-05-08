Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 4-6 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 03:24 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 09:52 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:02 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-lived south swell will affect the islands during the next several days. Low, long-period forerunners of 19 to 21 seconds will build over the area through the night, and south shore surf is expected to rise near, or possibly to, the High Surf Advisory level during the peak of the swell Thursday afternoon through Friday. This long-lived swell will gradually decline Saturday through Monday, with a small pulse of south-southwest expected to follow early next week.

The current northwest swell will continue to decrease to tiny conditions tomorrow, followed by a reinforcing short-period north-northwest swell this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will be well below May average, as local trade winds remain suppressed into the weekend. Only a small increase is due Sunday or Monday as trade winds slowly rebuild.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.