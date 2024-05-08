Maui TechOhana networking event features Maui Food Innovation Center, May 9

Maui Food Innovation Center’s Ian Stewart and Angela Gannon. PC: Maui TechOhana

The next Maui TechOhana networking event, organized by Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB), Inc., and supported by the County of Maui, will be held Thursday, May 9 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The public gathering will feature guest speakers from the Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC), a value added food manufacturing incubator and accelerator in Hawaiʻi.

Attendees will hear about the entrepreneurial programs and services available at MFIC. Guest speakers Ian Stewart and Angela Gannon will be joined by Chef Douglas Paul to speak about their inspiring work and entrepreneurial success stories, and brainstorm how Maui TechOhana might support/benefit from this program.

In person and livestream tickets are still available online. Registration is required for the free event. In-person seats are limited. There will not be any recording. Maui TechOhana meetings take place at the MEDB’s Malcolm Center (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kīhei) behind Maui Brewing Co.

TechOhana agenda– May 9

5:15 – 5:45 p.m. | Check-in and Networking (light refreshments served)

5:45 – 6:30 p.m. | Guest speaker with Q & A

6:30 p.m. | Final Q&A, networking

6:45 p.m. | Meeting ends

More about the guest speakers

Angela Gannon

Angela Gannon is currently an instructor, event planner, and the highschool pathways coordinator with Maui Food Innovation Center at UH Maui College. She is recently retired from the state after 37 years of full-time employment with Maui College in both the academic and administrative affairs departments. Her last job title was as campus security chief. Prior to working for the University of Hawai`i she was employed by the Second Circuit Court Judiciary in both the Adult and District Court Probation Offices.

While with the Maui College she has been involved with opportunities such as being both president and advisor for the Hawaiian Club, representative steward, Unit 03 secretary and Union Gap newsletter editor for the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, co-chair of the following committees: Sustainability, Community Workforce and Professional Development Committees.

She has her Master’s in Education (MEd) through UH Mānoa College of Education in Learning Design & Technology, her Bachelor’s in Applied Science (BAS) in business information technology, and several Associate’s in Science (AS) Degrees in business, office administration and liberal arts from Maui College.

She owned a landscaping farm company for 10 years and currently owns a lei making craft business. She enjoys supporting community functions such as Charity Walk Hawaiʻi coordinator for St. Anthony Church, Troop and Pack 49 Coordinator, Makawao Parade Committee member, and St. Joseph Church Annual Feast’s Live Auction coordinator. She has three children and seven grandchildren and is happily married, living in Upcountry Maui.

Ian Stewart — Entrepreneurship & Business Development Specialist, Pā‘oihana Program, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Ian’s current role at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (UHMC) sees him focused on supporting entrepreneurship as part of a Minority Business Development Agency issued grant, the aim of which is to cultivate a vibrant diversified economy and increase minority business enterprises through entrepreneurship training and coaching.

Prior to starting this new position in January 2024, Ian was the operations manager of the Maui Food Innovation Center and is still very much focused on supporting the food entrepreneurs who engage with this facility/program.

Ian brings to UHMC a background in business consulting and economic development having spent 18 years working for the British Government’s International Business & Trade Services team based in the Southeast USA. In this capacity he engaged with a myriad of clients from entrepreneurs, start-ups and Fortune 500 to assist with their market entry & international business growth strategies while delivering local, and national job creation and economic growth for public partners. His experience encompasses a range of knowledge driven sectors including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and information technology and communications.

He holds a Master’s Degree in business administration from Georgia State University and a Diploma in marketing from the UK’s Chartered Institute of Marketeers.

When he’s not working at UHMC you’ll find him championing local food systems and fresh produce either at Nāpili Farmers Market, which he helps to organize, or volunteering his time to help maintain a 26-acre tropical fruit farm in Kula. Ian resides with his wife Susan, a physician assistant, in Wailuku.