One person displaced from Harbor Lights condominium unit fire 

May 8, 2024, 5:40 PM HST
Harbor Lights Condominium Complex in Kahului, file photo by Wendy Osher.

One person was displaced following a fire in a third-floor unit at the Harbor Lights condominium in Kahului on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:13 a.m. on May 8. Crews had the fire under control by 8:27 a.m. and extinguished by 9:25 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the unit. Crews knocked down the fire and assisted with evacuation of the building, according to fire officials.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area of the unit of origin, according to department reports. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters vented the building to remove smoke and the displaced resident was being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 to the structure, and $10,000 to the contents.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

Crews left the scene at 11 a.m.

