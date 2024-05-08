Power outage in Pukalani affects more than 2,500 customers

Update: 630 a.m., May 8, 2024

An estimated 2,518 customers are without power in the Pukalani area. The outage occurred at around 2:10 a.m. At this time, Hawaiian Electric reports that crews are investigating and inspecting the lines.

Heavy call volume to the HECO trouble line may result in some calls not getting through. To report an outage, call customer service on Maui at 808-871-9777, or 1-877-871-8461 on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The state Department of Transportation is also reporting the outage was impacting some traffic signals. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.