Residents invited to offer feedback on draft South Maui Community Plan at May 14 meeting

The South Maui Community Plan was created to help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui. File Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui Planning Commission will review the latest draft for the South Maui Community Plan during a public meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Testimony will be accepted.

The hybrid meeting will be held in person at the Malcom Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kīhei, and online via WebEx videoconferencing. Visit the County of Maui Planning Department’s “We Are South Maui” website at https://southmaui.wearemaui.org/draft-plan-review to view the agenda, which contains instructions on how to join the online meeting.

The South Maui Community Plan is a community-specific land use plan that provides guidance on future development and preservation of South Maui over a 20-year period. With a focus on land use and development, the updated community plan will help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) completed its review of the draft plan on Nov. 1, 2023, and voted unanimously to forward its recommendations to the Maui Planning Commission. The draft plan with CPAC’s recommendations is available on the “We Are South Maui” website listed above.

Maui Planning Commission anticipates its review of the draft plan to span nine meetings through September, at which time the commission will vote to forward its recommendations to the Maui County Council.

All commission meetings, including the public hearing, are open to the public. The public will have the opportunity to provide testimony on specific agenda items. Meeting information, including agendas and schedule, will be posted on the “We Are South Maui” website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the public hearing, visit https://southmaui.wearemaui.org or call the Planning Department at 808-270-7214.