Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya Coming Soon to Maui Mall Village

Maui Mall Village today announced that Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will open at the center in early fall 2024. The restaurant, which operates four locations on Oʻahu, offers fresh, gourmet and affordable Japanese ramen and bar-style dishes. It serves traditional flavors in a chic modern environment with an array of options, from build-your-own ramen to a selection of signature dishes. Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya will open near Center Court with seating for about 40 guests.

“Maui Mall Village is pleased to welcome Maui’s first Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, adding yet another outstanding dining option for our community to enjoy here at the center,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman of JLL. “Soon, kamaʻāina and visitors will be able to gather with friends and family at the center of the Mall to enjoy a flavorful meal and/or celebrate a special occasion at this signature restaurant.”

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya was founded in 2017 and is named after the Japanese ramen chef who inspired the restaurant’s creation.

The establishment offers a variety of rice bowls, including Beef Sukiyaki Don or Karaage Don, as well as Tokyo curry bowls, including a Pork Katsu with Curry and Pork Gyoza with Curry. Guests can also enjoy appetizer and izakaya options, including the house-made Pork Gyoza and Hawaiʻi-exclusive Soft Shell Crab Bun. The popular restaurant will feature its traditional menu with some exclusive dishes added for its Maui Mall Village location.

“We look forward to bringing the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya when we join the Maui Mall Village ohana later this year. This new location will introduce our unique blend of traditional Japanese ramen and modern culinary izakaya dishes to the Maui community, providing an unforgettable dining experience for all guests,” said Tina Wang, owner of Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya.

Justin Katahira, senior associate of retail brokerage at JLL, negotiated and executed the Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya lease at Maui Mall Village. “We believe Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is a great addition for the center, and we sincerely hope residents of Maui and visitors alike enjoy its unique offerings and cozy atmosphere,” said Katahira.

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya joins more than 30 stores, eateries and service establishments at Maui Mall Village. Dining establishments include Da Shrimp Hale, Genki Sushi, IHOP, Kahului Ale House, Round Table Pizza, Siu’s Chinese Kitchen, Subway, Thailand Cuisine and Wendy’s. The Maui Mall Village is also home to Tasaka Guri-Guri, Baskin Robbins and Whole Foods Market.

For more information on Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, visit www.tanakaramen.com.